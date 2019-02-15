Screenshot: ABC7

A shooter has been apprehended after opening fire at a manufacturing business on Friday afternoon in Aurora, IL. CNN reported four police officers and multiple civilians were injured.



Advertisement

Speaking with the Washington Post, an Aurora PD spokesperson stated that “multiple people ... multiple officers” have been shot, although it’s unclear if there are any fatalities at this time. Shortly after the shooting began, the gunman was apprehended, according to the city’s Twitter account. No information about the gunman has been made available yet.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown while police secured the area.

Advertisement

John Probst, who works at the Henry Platt Company site spoke with ABC7 about the shooting, telling the station:

One of the guys was up in the office, he said this person was shootin’, and, he come running down and he was bleeding pretty bad, and the next thing you know he was walking back and forth, I heard more shots, and we just left the building.

According to Probst, the shooter was a colleague of his at the company, and was carrying a pistol with what appeared to be a laser scope.

Advertisement

Update, 4:26 p.m. ET:

Update, 4:33 p.m. ET: Aurora police have confirmed that the shooter is in custody.

Advertisement

Update, 5:15 p.m. ET: According to the Chicago Tribune and CBS2, the suspect has died.

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will updated as more information is made public.