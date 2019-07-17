Screenshot: CSPAN

Amid Tuesday’s circus show in Congress, it was almost hard to notice that someone did the damn thing and filed articles of impeachment against the president. That person was Rep. Al Green, who acted despite the lack of support from Democratic leaders, according to the Washington Post.



Green has tried twice before to formally impeach Trump, but more of his colleagues agree with his view than ever. He said in Congress that the racist remarks by the president this week telling four congresswoman of color to “go back” to where they came from constitutes an impeachable offense.

Green’s resolution doesn’t mean the House will certainly vote on impeachment, but it will force House leaders to take a more decisive role on the issue. Leadership could table the articles and risk further backlash from progressives, or they could refer them to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. They could also simply allow a vote to go forward. If leadership does nothing, Green could force a vote in two legislative days.

At least 80 members of Congress have already called for launching an impeachment inquiry against the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—the person who launched the current shitstorm with her criticisms of “the Squad”—has repeatedly said impeachment isn’t a possibility at the moment.

But some Democrats are apparently so pro-impeachment they’d be willing to vote against any other option.

“In all probability, I’d vote against [leadership tabling or referring the articles], because I’m prepared to vote,” Rep. Bennie Thompson told the Post. “My district wants me to vote for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump.”

Moderates and right-wing Democrats, unsurprisingly, are still solidly against impeachment.

“I don’t think that we have completed the process or the investigations that we need to, to take that step at this time,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a conservative Democrat, told the Post.

Officials told the Post that it’s likely Pelosi will either table the articles or send them to the Judiciary Committee for consideration, but not allow for a vote. But she may have difficulty getting the votes she needs from her colleagues to avoid a vote, which could make things very complicated.

Some members of Congress worried that it wasn’t strategic to file impeachment articles before special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify to Congress.

“I think the timing’s awkward with Mueller coming next week and we have a recess coming. That’s probably not the best time to do it,” Rep. John Yarmuth told The Hill.