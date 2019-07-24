Screenshot: MSNBC

Democrats seem content to let Trump lounge in the White House for as long as he wants. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was not ready to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday. She spoke at a press conference alongside Reps. Jerry Nadler, Adam Schiff, and Elijah Cummings following congressional hearings with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Pelosi referred to Wednesday’s Mueller hearings as “historic” and “a crossing of a threshold in terms of the public awareness of what happened.” Here at Splinter, we found them to be a “colossal waste of time.”

She presented a chart of the Mueller investigation by the numbers: “YES 10 instances of obstruction, NO exoneration.”

Advertisement



Pelosi’s focus on the details of the Mueller investigation is frustrating given, as Splinter News Editor Paul Blest pointed out, Trump’s blatant disregard for humanity:



Trump should not be the president for a multitude of reasons likely outside the scope of Mueller’s investigation, the principle of which being that he is directly responsible for the many, many human rights abuses happening at the border and in concentration camps around the country every single day. Trump and his underlings deserve cells in the Hague for this, but he’ll never be prosecuted for it, because Congress generally considers human rights abuses to come with the territory. So it goes.

Advertisement

At the press conference, Nadler, the chairman of the House judiciary committee, said that Trump was above the law. “Anyone else who acted in this way if they were not the sitting president would face criminal prosecution, would face indictments,” he said. “Only the Office of Legal Counsel’s opinion that you can’t impeach a sitting president has saved, or is saving, the president from indictment.”

When NBC News reporter Kasie Hunt asked Pelosi whether she thought the House of Representatives should launch impeachment proceedings, she responded, “My position has always been: whatever decision we make in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts.”

Advertisement

It’s definitely possible to impeach a president, just saying! It doesn’t even seem that hard!

