Neil deGrasse Tyson has a good job. According to Wikipedia, he’s the Frederick P. Rose Director of the Hayden Planetarium at the Rose Center for Earth and Space in New York City. That sounds great! The bigger mystery, to me, is that nearly every day he still does shit like this.

Shut... the fuck up!!

It was slightly kooky and amusing when you confronted fellow weirdo James Cameron about a slight mistake in his blockbuster film Titanic and got him to change the stars or whatever. That was literally seven years ago! And so, so much has happened in the meantime to make the bit even less cute, like four women accusing you of sexual misconduct.

Telling Neil deGrasse Tyson to shut the fuck up is not new. There are many, many people doing this on Twitter each and every day. But I personally believe that it is a good use of the editorial resources of this website, Splinter News dot com, to reinforce the point once again: Neil deGrasse Tyson, please shut up and go away.

