On Wednesday, the cast of The View discussed the college bribery scandal unveiled yesterday, in which dozens of affluent parents, including actors Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin, allegedly shelled out thousands of dollars to cheat their kids into admission at elite universities. And despite prefacing her comments by saying she knows that not everything is about her, co-host Meghan McCain found a way to make it about her anyway!

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin began the segment by expressing their frustration with the people named in the filing, particularly the rich, white parents who allegedly gamed the system for their mediocre kids despite the system already being disproportionately in their favor.



McCain, however, jerked the wheel away to talk about an anti-affirmative action lawsuit against Harvard for allegedly rejecting Asian applicants on the basis of race. However, McCain said Harvard was, emphasis mine, “accused of letting in too many Asian students...They didn’t want a disproportionate amount of Asian students at Harvard University.”

McCain couldn’t even memorize her talking points correctly, huh? Regardless, it’s important to note that the lawsuit she mentioned has been shaped by Edward Blum, the same anti-affirmative action idiot involved in Abigail Fisher’s lawsuit against the University of Texas at Austin, in which she argued she wasn’t accepted to the university because non-white students admitted preferentially stole her spot. In 2016, the Supreme Court decided that this argument was bullshit, but now Blum’s at it again.

Advertisement

Minutes later, McCain put her finger to her earpiece and clarified the basis of the Harvard lawsuit, but not before going on a rant about how Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who has also been charged in the bribery scam, was said to have disparaged Arizona State University. According to the court filings, he told the college prep founder who allegedly orchestrated the scams that he wanted his daughter to get “into a school other than ASU!”

“Aunt Becky’s husband talked crap about ASU, OK?...The McCain Institute for International Leadership is partner-shipped with ASU,” McCain said, referencing Loughlin’s role on Full House. “It was chosen because ASU is a premier educational system as well...I’m just saying, finally, I’m very proud to have my family’s name attached to ASU. It’s an incredible, incredible, incredible college, and Aunt Becky’s husband, whatever...your kid probably wouldn’t have even been good enough to get into ASU.”

Joy Behar then criticized legacy admissions overall, which McCain then also made about herself by defending legacy admission to the Naval Academy. Behar responded by reminding her legacy admissions were used “to keep non-white people, and Jews probably, out of the colleges.” And to that, McCain had nothing.