A new Republican PAC aimed at elevating “the next generation of Republicans” debuted during Democratic presidential debate on Thursday with an ad featuring Republican darling/foe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The commercial for New Faces GOP PAC opens with Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional portrait. “This is the face of socialism and ignorance,” founder Elizabeth Heng says as the congresswoman’s photo is eaten by flames. “Does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez know the horrors of socialism?”

Heng lost an election for California’s 16th Congressional District to Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) in November 2018 by about 21,500 votes. Despite this loss, Heng’s name became notable in conservative circles with Facebook banned her biographical ad about her family’s relationship to the Cambodian genocide in the 1970s under Pol Pot.

An aside: The script in this ad is weird, if you can get past Heng’s inaccurate depiction of socialism. The way it’s written, at :09, it sounds like socialism actually saved her dad, which I don’t think is her point. Proofreading is important! Anyway!

Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded to the ad. “Republicans are running TV ads setting pictures of me on fire to convince people they aren’t racist. Life is weird!” she tweeted.

Later, she quote-tweeted that and added, “Know that this wasn’t an ad for young conservatives of color - that was the pretense. What you just watched was a love letter to the GOP’s white supremacist case.”

Heng tried to hang with AOC’s quick tweets, though.

This is not the fight we deserve tonight, on this the night of the third Democratic presidential debate, but since Pete Buttigieg says we can’t fight anymore, this is what we get.