Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer met with Donald Trump today to discuss whether or not the latter would make good on his promise to shut down the government if he doesn’t get money for his border wall and... they fucked it up. Wow. Guess we have to take this back.



Per the Washington Post:

Democratic leaders plan to offer President Trump $1.3 billion in funding for a border fence when they meet Tuesday at the White House, a bid that falls far short of the $5 billion Trump is demanding to fund a border wall.

Here is a good bid that falls short of $5 billion: $0!

Schumer has been blustering to anyone that will listen that this money (his original potential offer was $1.6 billion) is for “border security” and not “the wall” but everyone knows that the two things have become synonymous. Fence, wall, whatever. They gave in and now Trump can spin this however he wants. Great job.