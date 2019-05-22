Screenshot: PBS (YouTube)

President Donald Trump surprised White House reporters on Wednesday with an impromptu rant in the Rose Garden, where he yelled about Democrats and Robert Mueller and insisted that “I don’t do cover-ups.”



Reeling off a litany of complaints, Trump—standing at a lectern adorned with a “no collusion, no obstruction” poster—offered his “bottom line” saying, “the crime was committed on the other side.”

“This whole thing was a takedown attempt at the president of the United States, and honestly you outta be ashamed for yourselves for the way you reported,” Trump admonished the media, adding later that he was shocked that Democrats had discussed the “I-word.” (He means impeachment, folks.)

Trump’s out-of-the-blue airing of grievances came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters the president had committed a “cover-up,” following a closed door meeting of Democrats eager to push the party toward impeachment proceedings. She and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer then met with Trump for roughly five minutes, ostensibly to discuss infrastructure, before the president left their meeting to shout.

Advertisement

Then, after blabbering for just under 15 minutes, Trump abruptly left the Rose Garden, pointedly refusing to answer shouted questions about whether he’d actually read Robert Mueller’s report.

The whole spectacle was short, stupid, and entirely unnecessary. Feel free to watch it, below:

Update, 12:22 p.m. ET: Speaking at a press briefing shortly after the president’s rant, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump’s unwillingness to do any deal on infrastructure was possibly “lack of confidence on his part that he really couldn’t match the greatness of the challenge that we have,” adding, “I pray for the president.”