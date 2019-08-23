Tomi Lahren is here to tell you: Just because you’re a BIGOT doesn’t mean you can’t have BIG DREAMS, like launching your own shitty line of America-themed athleisure with a company founded on letting you jam a gun in your yoga pants.



Lahren announced her line, of course called FREEDOM, on her Instagram page today:

“It’s not just a pair of leggings and a sports bra,” she said in a five-plus-minute launch video on the brand’s site. The line is with Alexo Athletica, which, according to its site, was founded as a response to mainstream athleisure brands which don’t adequately respect the Second Amendment. “This is saying, somebody like me has a place in this industry,” Lahren said.

Crucially, Lahren’s line doesn’t feature a dedicated holster to stick your gun, but sure, you can use the pockets like that anyway, go wild!

“That was important to me also, because I believe there are a lot of young people out there that really aren’t ready to have a gun holster in their pants” but still support the message of the company, she said. “Whether or not they’re gonna put a gun in it, whether or not they’re gonna put their phone in it, it really doesn’t matter. It’s about freedom.”

An incredible, serious take on gun safety.

Now let’s take a look at the offerings, shall we?



Screenshot: Alexo Athletica

Here are the “Freedom Star Leggings” ($89) and the “Freedom Star Bra Top”($52). Just awful!!

Where’s the camo, you ask? DO YOU HATE OUR TROOPS, TOMI?? You scream. Never fear, here’s the “Freedom Camo Bra Top” ($49) and “Freedom Camo Leggings” ($89) in action:

Screenshot: Alexo Athletica

In her launch video, Lahren speaks at length about how she loves the military, but that using colors like “port wine” instead of olive drab is a fun twist on camo. Are you having fun yet? I am not.

But my personal favorite item of the line is the “Freedom Bomber Jacket” ($99) which pairs well with the “Freedom Bag” (free gift when you spend over $200.)

This line once again proves that just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.