Donald Trump kicked off the latest Twitter-based news cycle this morning by snidely tweeting about a break-in at Rep. Elijah Cummings’ home. That didn’t go over well with Nikki Haley, Trump’s former UN ambassador.



Look at that dang eye roll emoji!

What happened next, you ask? Kellyanne Conway got involved with this semi-coherent tweet at Haley:

PENCE2020!

It’s all dumb posturing, but Haley comes off the worst here. Her tweet—the mildest possible push back on Trump’s latest attack—reads as awfully disingenuous coming from a former member of his administration, particularly one who was a noted sycophant while the going was good. The former South Carolina governor lightly criticized Trump on her way out the door, a move that was widely read as her beginning to rehabilitate her political reputation. Unfortunately for her, that’s going to take way more than some tweets.