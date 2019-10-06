The Truth Hurts
Big Story

Nobody Panic: Jimmy Carter's Brow (And Body) Is Fine After Another Fall

Caitlin Cruz
Filed to:Jimmy Carter
41
2
Save
Photo: John Amis (AP)

Frequent housebuilding volunteer and noted turkey season misser, former President Jimmy Carter fell in his home in Georgia on Sunday. However, we should all let out our collected held breath because the 39th president is fine.

Carter just “required stitches above his brow,” according to The Carter Center.

Advertisement

Seriously, Carter just turned 95 on Tuesday, and he’s still going to make it to his volunteer commitment with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville Tennessee.

CNN reported that Carter, his wife Rosalynn, and other volunteers will build 21 homes. The couple have done Habitat builds for 36 years. If you didn’t go to church services this week, consider this your weekly shaming for not doing more to help build the kind of world you want to see. If Jimmy can show up to a construction site with stitches, you can finally fill out a volunteer application or make a donation.

Share This Story

More in Jimmy Carter

Pence Blabbers Like a Moron When Asked About Past Presidents Supporting Trump's Wall
Ex-Presidents Call Out Another Trump Lie About His Border Wall
Jimmy Carter says he is now cancer-free