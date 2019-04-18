Photo: Adam Bettcher (Getty)

Robert Mueller’s near-mythological report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is scheduled to be released to the public today. And although we don’t know the contents of the document—or the degree to which it will be redacted by Attorney General William Barr—President Donald Trump is already handling the impending drop with his usual grace and poise.



While Trump was tweeting, Senior White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway spent her morning changing her Twitter banner to, uh, this:

Screenshot: @KellyannePolls

The White House’s very normal Twitter activity comes shortly after Democratic House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler claimed Barr has already briefed the White House on the contents of Mueller’s investigation—well before the public, to say nothing of Congress, has seen the report.



Meanwhile, former Trump attorney and admitted felon Michael Cohen chimed in as well, insisting he’ll use his last few days of freedom before reporting to prison to serve as the hero America needs by filling in any of Barr’s redactions.

What a great day to be online!

