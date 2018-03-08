North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to halt the country’s nuclear testing program, and will meet with President Donald Trump by May to “achieve permanent denuclearization,” according to a South Korean advisor who spoke in front of the White House earlier tonight.



A brief statement was delivered at the White House by Chung Eui-Yong, who directs South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s National Security Office, around 7 p.m. ET.

Chung met with Kim in Pyongyang earlier this week, and had previously announced that the North Korean leader will meet with South Korean president Moon Jae-in in April.

Kim “expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible,” Chung told reporters. “President Trump appreciated the briefing and said he would meet Kim Jong-un by May to achieve permanent denuclearization.”

“I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he’s committed to denuclearization,” Chung also said. “He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests.”

Chung didn’t take any questions from reporters.

UPDATE, 03/08/2017, 8:15 P.M. ET: The line coming out of the White House appears to be more tentative than Chung’s statement, stressing that “all sanctions and maximum pressure must remain” for the time being:

UPDATE, 03/08/2017, 9:30 P.M. ET: Trump tweeted about it:

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

