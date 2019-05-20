Screenshot: ABC

Things go so continually wrong for Meghan McCain on iconic morning program The View that sometimes you almost pity her. So it was today, when McCain managed to turn a harmless discussion about dragons-and-incest hour Game of Thrones into a stomach-churning festival of awkwardness.

She did so by blithely mentioning a whole bunch of spoilers from the Thrones series finale (for a better take, please turn to Splinter). Co-host Sunny Hostin almost had a breakdown. “Meghan!” she cried. “I’m only on Season 4!” Cue audience “ooooohs.” Hostin seemed deeply, genuinely pained. Whoopi had to take a lap.

A picture really tells the story best here.

Oof. Someday, maybe, things will go right for our poor antihero. Well, probably not, actually.