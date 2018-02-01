For a moment I was convinced that this week’s State of the Union had given us nothing of import. It was the same old racism. The same old lies about healthcare. The same old negging of North Korea. But I was wrong. Folks, the State of the Union has given us something truly remarkable: this picture of New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, and Michigan Rep. Brenda Lawrence treating the State of the Union like a damn morning subway commute.

Coleman is looking through some responses to this tweet, Beatty appears to be writing up a response to the SOTU, and, as the Daily Mail first spotted, Lawrence is being a true patriot by playing Candy Crush. All hail the queens.