Nothing like a little constitutional violation to kick off the weekend. Early Saturday morning, our Grifter-in-chief Donald Trump retweeted publicity from the Trump Organization for his family’s golf club in Scotland, the Trump International Golf Links. “There it is,” responded Citizens for Ethics. “The president is using an official statement as an ad for his business and making sure everyone knows he ties his business to US relationships with foreign countries.” “This is shameless, corrupt and repugnant presidential profiteering. This is an invitation to graft,” added CREW senior adviser Walter Shaub.