Photo: AP

Moments after Special Counsel Robert Mueller made a rare public appearance to reiterate that it was Department of Justice policy—and not a lack of evidence—that prevented him from indicting President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was out with a statement of her own, insisting that everything is totally fine, and everyone should think about “moving on.”



In typical Sanders fashion, the White House release is a goulash of half-truths and misdirection, claiming that the “Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction” in direct contradiction to Mueller’s own statement that if his office “had confidence that the president had clearly not committed a crime, we would have said so.”

Sanders’ plea for the public to look away was echoed by Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale, who insisted that there had been “no case for obstruction” and that Trump had been “fully and completely exonerated.”

Hear that, everyone? It’s fine. Everything is fine. Nothing to see here. La la la.