The brilliance of the video of Chris Cuomo going full spicy meatball at being called “Fredo” is twofold. One, it’s hilarious. Two, rich Italian guys doing this number in 2019 is the ideal condition for some Category 5 takes. So with that, here’s our most criminally online think tank president, Center for American Progress head Neera Tanden.

Here, Tanden effortlessly ties this whole thing to an obscure incident from the last presidential primary (where else!) in which a bunch of Bernie Sanders supporters threw dollar bills at Hillary Clinton’s motorcade, and another, worse incident during the same campaign in which a Sanders surrogate referred to “Democratic whores.” (Sanders quickly disavowed that comment.)

So in one fell swoop, Neera Tanden defended Chris Cuomo’s comparison of being called “Fredo”—a character from the Godfather—to the n-word, rehashed the 2016 Democratic primary, and made him a victim of sexism by proxy. That’s a difficult needle to thread; Tanden did it flawlessly. And for that reason, there’s absolutely no way we’re gonna get a worse tweet than this today. Or at least for a few hours. Okay, 15 minutes.