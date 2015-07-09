Flakka, the violently mind-altering synthetic drug, is usually smoked, snorted, or injected.

But Miami-Dade police officers recently made a drug bust that turned up candy wrappers containing a drug that turned out to be ethylone, a synthetic cathinone closely related to flakka.

Here's what it looked like:

Via WPTV in West Palm Beach:



Two Ziploc bags containing individually wrapped gummy-type candies were seized. Upon testing, Miami-Dade Police forensic specialists discovered that the "candy" contained a street drug similar to Flakka. According to a "Community Safety Alert" from the department, they routinely find controlled substances disguised as candy, but this is the first time candy contained a synthetic drug.

In case you needed another reminder of what flakka can do to you, here is the most recent video uploaded to YouTube showing a Florida man showing symptoms that show a strong resemblance to flakka.

