Axios has published a collection of leaked Trump administration vetting reports—the background documents that Trump’s team prepared on its potential hires and appointees. For example, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham was vetted for the role of White House Press Secretary. Has she ever said anything... problematic?

Seems normal.



There is another entire section entitled “Red Flags,” besides this.



Good candidate!

[Read em all to experience a feeling of utter desolation!]