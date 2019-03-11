Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty)

Donald Trump Jr. has once again settled in at the feet of Tucker Carlson to defend the Fox News host from the dastardly libs attempting to smear him for his abhorrent past remarks about young girls, rape, and a host of other topics.

For reference, here’s what Don Jr. is defending:

Following Media Matters for America’s release of the transcripts, Tucker tweeted an incredible non-apology Sunday evening, where he essentially said his Fox News show speaks for itself and his past comments were just “naughty.”

Don Jr. loved it.

Child rape and marriage? Underage sex? Vulgar descriptions of colleagues? Tucker’s done it all, baby, during years of appearances on Bubba the Love Sponge’s shock-jock radio show, which the younger Trump thinks is pretty much fair game to say because it was on uh... not a serious policy show?

The “not a serious policy show” defense in Tucker’s case is particularly surreal. Tucker’s own show, when he’s not repeating white nationalist talking points, busies itself with obsessing over truly ridiculous shit like witches hexing Brett Kavanaugh. And when someone actually does go on Tucker’s show to challenge his views, he absolutely loses his shit.

The best part of this is MMFA’s release on Sunday is just the tip of the iceberg.

If it gets any worse, we’ll see how long Don Jr. sticks around on Team Tucker—this at least gives us all a good litmus test. So far statutory rape and child marriage are just “naughty,” but who knows what’s next?