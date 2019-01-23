When the government shutdown, the longest-running in history, very likely continues through this Friday, about 800,000 federal employees will miss their second paycheck of the year. That means a loss of thousands of dollars for workers going unpaid that would’ve otherwise paid for rent and groceries and medicine.

To Lara Trump, a campaign adviser on President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign and his daughter-in-law, these missed checks are but “a little bit of pain.” Rationing insulin is a little bit of pain. Not being able to afford basic needs is a little bit of pain. While speaking to “bipartisan dialogue” outlet Bold TV founder Carrie Sheffield, Trump’s message to furloughed government workers was that those missed paychecks are “so much bigger than any one person.”

“It is a little bit of pain, but it’s going to be for the future of our country and their children and their grandchildren, and generations after them will thank them for their sacrifice right now,” Trump said.

She went on to say the country’s “immigration problem” has gone unaddressed for too long, which is exactly why now is President Trump’s opportunity to withhold their paychecks. Because it’s either now or never, people.

“I would just tell [federal workers] please stay strong,” Trump continued. “We appreciate everything that you’re sacrificing. We are behind you and we’re going to do everything we can. I know the president is doing everything he can to resolve this quickly.”

That’s right. So next time you, an unpaid federal worker, find yourself unable to afford the copay on their birth control or pain medication next month, or don’t know what to tell your children when they ask you why the lunch lady only gave them cheese sandwiches for lunch today, or stay up at night thinking about how you’re a failure for not being able to provide for your family as one federal employee told us, just think about the great service you’re doing for this country.

Correction: The headline and text of this post originally misspelled Lara Trump’s name.