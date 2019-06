Screenshot: Fox News

Aside from President Trump holding up a D-Day memorial to do a Fox News interview with the abominable Laura Ingraham with a cemetery backdrop, Trump’s trip overseas was relatively low on comedic value.



So imagine my glee at Trump putting his John Hancock at the very top of this D-Day proclamation, which was also signed by 15 other world leaders:

Of course he wanted his name first, and highest, and very large. This is another autograph to sign, and Trump thinks he’s Mickey Mouse.