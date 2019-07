Photo: Getty

Robert Mueller hasn’t even begun to testify, but Donald Trump is already losing his entire mind.



Oy vey.

Oh lord.

Advertisement

But why.

Advertisement

Why are we all doing this to ourselves.

Advertisement

Seriously, what is wrong with us.

Advertisement

Like, as a society.

Advertisement

Well at least he’s done.

Advertisement

Nope! Gonna be like this all day. Wooo!!!