Photo: J. Scott Applewhite (AP)

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar called it like it is on Monday amid President Donald Trump’s ongoing racist attacks against her and other members of the so-called Squad of progressive Democratic freshman congresswomen.



“I believe he is a fascist,” Omar told a crowd of reporters as she walked down a DC street, less than 24 hours after a smug Trump sat back to enjoy an arena-full of supporters chanting “send her back” at the mention of her name during a MAGA rally Wednesday night in North Carolina.

“I want to remind people that this is what this president and his supporters have turned our country—that is supposed to be a country where we allow democratic debate and dissent to take place,” Omar continued. “So this is not about me, this is about us fighting for what this country truly should be and what it deserves to be.”

Advertisement

Omar had responded to the president’s continued racist attacks with a series of positive messages, including quoting Maya Angelou. But her comments on Thursday—made shortly after she met briefly with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and reminded reporters that “racism kills”—show just how seriously the congresswoman is taking Trump’s attacks.



House Democrats, meanwhile, have begun to speak out about the possible danger for Omar and the other lawmakers Trump has targeted.

Advertisement

“It’s crystal clear to me that her life is in imminent danger,” Rep. Bobby Rush told Politico on Thursday. “[Trump] has threatened the safety of a member of Congress.”

“We have communicated, even before last night, with the Sergeant-at-Arms office about making sure that our members have what they need for their protection,” Speaker Pelosi told reporters after meeting with Omar earlier in the day.