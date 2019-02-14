Photo: @AllisonNorlian/Twitter

Update, 9:20 pm:

According to KTLA, the lockdown began when a fired Netflix employee called a former colleague saying he was on the studio lot with a gun and “ready to take action.” The suspect was never actually on the lot, and when he was arrested, no gun was found. The early reports of an “active shooter” were inaccurate.

Update, 8:45 pm:

KTLA says the lockdown has been lifted.

Update, 8:13 pm:

It’s still unclear whether it is the suspected shooter who was taken into custody by the LAPD. Officer Tony Im told KTLA that police did a “followup” a few blocks away.

KTLA employees say they have not been informed that lockdown is lifted.

Netflix released a statement, saying that officials “received a tip about a potential law enforcement incident. Police are conducting a sweep of the lot out of an abundance of caution. There is no immediate danger or threat to our employees.”

Original story continues below:

Very little is currently known about the situation at Netflix’s headquarters and Los Angeles broadcaster KTLA’s studios, where employees say they have been put on lockdown while police address an active shooter.



KTLA reports that the LAPD was notified of a person with a “deadly weapon” on a studio lot.

From KTLA:

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said the department received “second hand” information about a person who was armed. Employees at Sunset Bronson Studios, which is located near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue, were not allowed to leave the area after the reported incident. Employees were also not allowed on the studio amid the investigation.

KTLA managers were telling employees to “move to interior spaces” and stay away from windows as a “precautionary measure.”

Aerial footage showed Netflix employees being evacuated from the building.

One tweet suggested the shooter was a former Netflix employee.

KTLA is now reporting that one person is in police custody. It’s unclear if the lockdown is still in effect.

This story is developing and will be updated when additional information becomes available.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story suggested that there was an “active shooter” on the Netflix property. The man who made a threat and claimed to have a gun was never on the lot and didn’t have a gun when apprehended by the police. We regret the error.