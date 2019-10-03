Photo : Gillian Flaccus ( AP

At least one person was shot dead and multiple people w ere injured during a shooting at an apartment tower for senior citizens in Vancouver, Washington. The alleged shooter was an 80-year-o ld building resident , The Columbian reported.



The shooting took place in the lobby of Smith Tower in Vancouver, a southern Washington city just on the other side of the Columbia River from Oregon. Eventually the shooter went to his own apartment on the 13th floor, The Columbian reported. The alleged shooter is now in police custody after an hours-long standoff with police at the apartment building, according to the newspaper.

Police spokeswoman Kim Capp said he was arrested without incident, CNN reported. Robert E. Breck was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder as well as on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder

Here’s video of Smith Tower from Amanda Cowan, photo editor at The Columbian, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.