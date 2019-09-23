Image: via Getty

Donald Trump loves few things more than he loves amassing friendships with hard right nationalist world leaders. His new best pal is Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi, leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and a frequent target of the Human Rights Watch organization. Trump adores him, so much so that he even deigned to show up to the UN Climate summit on Monday just to see his buddy speak.

He stayed for 10 whole minutes! This, my friends, is love:

It’s possible he’s napping here, but I really can’t tell.

Trump does not much care about the environment, as evidenced by pretty much all of his policies, and had planned to attend a religious forum instead of the climate summit. But friendship—and, as he told reporters on Monday—an a love of clean air and water pulled him in anyway.

“I believe in clean air and clean water,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “Very simple. We have the cleanest air and the cleanest water—cleaner than it’s ever been before in our country. I like clean air and clean water.”

One might think a person’s admiration for clean air and clean water might prevent that person from, say, rolling back protections for clean air and clean water, but who am I to judge. Either way, it seems likely the real draw for Trump was Modi, a man he loves so much he held hands with him at a massive rally in Houston on Sunday. It’s so nice to see two walking human rights violations get along so well.