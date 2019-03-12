Image: Getty

On the heels of an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 passengers on board, the engineer president floated some ideas about planes this morning: They’re too complicated! Make simpler planes! Also, Albert Einstein was a loser!



I would bet $100 that Trump has tried and failed to obtain his pilot’s license. Next in his draft tweets: You can’t call flight attendants stewardesses anymore! You can’t even call them “sweet cheeks,” presidential harassment!!

Of course, Dril has basically done it before:

Starting to think this president isn’t so good in the head.