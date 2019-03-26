Andrew Sullivan, the British-born Roman Catholic Harvard grad best known for flamboyantly retro race science-mongering in elite east coast magazines, has been revealed as the only man alive today who can claim to have a direct—almost spiritual—connection to the forgotten lower-class denizens of Middle America.

At a panel in Hollywood on Monday, Sullivan, who like most down-home folks is a devotee of the philosopher Michael Oakeshott, got his chance to give those Hollywood elites the what-for!

“These people who are already insecure about losing their job switch on the TV, look at the newspaper and hear that they are being described as bigots, racists,” said Sullivan, who was speaking to a packed audience of industry professionals, including some of the town’s biggest names, at the Getty Center in Los Angeles. “And they resent it, and the one thing I would urge you people who do this type of content is try and complete the idea of ‘the other’ being in the room because they can hear what you are saying.”[...] Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter during the daylong event’s lunch break, Sullivan, who is no stranger to controversy, was not surprised. “I said what I wanted to say,” he said. “When you’re a struggling, white working-class person in say, Kentucky, and a Yale student says, ‘You have white privilege,’ what do you think happens? [Donald] Trump gets elected — that’s what happens. And they don’t seem to understand any of the lessons from the last time and I don’t want [Trump] to be re-elected, but I don’t think the left is helping and I don’t think Hollywood is helping.”

When I’m at the Jiffy store back home in Northeast Florida, the good old boys can often be heard debating loudly over which is better: Andrew Sullivan’s scathing takedown of Rhodes Scholars, or his pithy bons mots targeting campus activists and their “microaggressions.”

Fellas, that’s like picking between NFL football and Jesus Christ--you can’t do it!