Pete Buttigieg’s presidential candidacy has mostly been equal parts dull and irksome thus far, but seeing him go after multiple Fox News hosts while doing a Fox News town hall on Sunday was undeniably entertaining.



Going on Fox News has some major downsides (most of which were articulated at length by Elizabeth Warren). One upside is that you can say that Fox News hosts like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham suck—while on Fox News, as Buttigieg did.

Will this have a major impact? Probably not. But if all of Fox News was just people talking trash about Fox News, it would be a better network.