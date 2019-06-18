Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP, J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republicans might have gotten away with many an accusation of anti-Semitism against the Democrats this year, but their ability to lodge these baseless charges (of which their own party members and supporters are very guilty) for political points is growing weak.

Just take New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spectacular owning of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, after Cheney—the third-ranking Republican in the House—tried to shame her from comparing immigration detention along the southern border to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Cheney’s comments responded to an Instagram Live video from Ocasio-Cortez’s feed that a staff member from right-wing website Daily Wire shared to Twitter. “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border, and that is exactly what they are,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the clip. “The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing, and we need to do something about it.”

Cheney, who previously tried to lead a smear campaign against Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib which casted her as anti-Semitic, saw this AOC clip as an opportunity to tsk-tsk her to shame.

In August, one of the last living members of the prosecutor team at the Nuremberg trials called President Donald Trump’s family separation policy “a crime against humanity.” And just last week an expert on concentration camps around the world told Esquire that yeah, this is exactly what Trump is doing at the border. Even a former Japanese internment camp is being used to temporarily house immigrant children. It could not be more on the nose than this.

So, Ocasio-Cortez let Cheney have it, turning the Wyoming congresswoman’s condescension into a taste of her own medicine.

Maybe Liz Cheney should take a page out of her dad’s playbook and keep her insults where they belong—in the halls of Congress.