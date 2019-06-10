Photo: Scott Olson (Getty)

No matter who we are, or where we come from, one thing that unites us all is that we want to feel good about ourselves.



Take, for example, unpopular 2020 Democrat presidential candidate and staunch capitalism-defender John Hickenlooper, who said as much in a surprisingly candid admission to NBC News on Monday.



Former Colorado governor and presidential contender John Hickenlooper was not stopped for many selfies as he explored a farmers market here Saturday, but he finds personal fulfillment in being asked for photos. “I didn’t have a very good, positive self-image,” he said of his difficult childhood and adolescence. “So if people want to take selfies with me, I think it’s a compliment.”

In the interest of full disclosure, I have to mention that we here at Splinter have had plenty of fun at Hickenlooper’s expense. But, folks? I’m starting to feel bad for the guy. He just wants to be loved. Nothing wrong with that!



Reader, if you see John out and about and are miraculously able to differentiate him from one of the many, many, other generic white, middle-aged guys on the campaign trail, would you be so kind as to ask him for a picture? Not necessarily because you like his politics (which are pretty lame) but because it sounds like the guy could really use a boost. Consider it an act of kindness.

