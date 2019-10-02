Pls Do Not Touch

Photo : Getty

President Donald Trump’s interactions with other world leaders are always fascinating and strange, and today’s meeting with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto did not disappoint.

You know when you go to pet a cat, and the cat decides that it does not want to be pet, and it sorta like, raises a paw and is like: no. Please. Do not pet. Well. This looked kind of like that:

A fair response! Why would you want a stranger to touch you on the knee like that? Also, Trump saying “He’s a happy leader ” with a little chuckle after insinuating that Finland is happy because it doesn’t have Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff... weird shit, man. Yeugh.