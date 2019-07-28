Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images News)

Police are responding to reports of multiple injuries as result of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in northern California on Sunday night. Gilroy Police confirmed on Twitter that the festival grounds are still an active scene at 7:20 PDT, but did not confirm any number of fatalities and/or injuries.

NBC Bay Area reported that emergency medical personnel were told of at least 11 injuries. Video from the festival has noises that seem to be gun shots.

Sunday was the third and final day of the festival in Gilroy, which is just over 30 miles southeast of San Jose.



This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information becomes available