Photo: Damian Dovarganes (AP)

Police arrested notorious Democratic donor Ed Buck on Tuesday, accusing him of injecting men with methamphetamine, including one as recently as September 11, at his West Hollywood apartment. The victim reportedly overdosed and survived.



Prosecutors called Buck, whose arraignment is scheduled on Wednesday, a “violent, dangerous sexual predator.” He has been accused repeatedly of preying on African-American men in situations of homelessness and addiction.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said that Buck has been charged with one count each of battery causing serious injury, administering meth, and maintaining a drug house. The same victim was also at Buck’ apartment on September 4, where Buck reportedly “personally and deliberately” injected the person with meth.

Two gay black men, Gemmel Moore, 26, and Timothy Dean, 55, were both found dead in Buck’s apartment on separate occasions after apparently overdosing on meth.

Moore’s mother, LaTisha Nixon, filed a wrongful death lawsuit over her son’s 2017 death. Recently, she added new accusations of human trafficking and revenge porn. Investigators said that in Buck’s home, they found hundreds of photographs of men in “compromising positions,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

Nixon’s attorney Nana Gyamfi said in January: “We want Ed Buck to be stopped, and to prevent anyone else from being killed or harmed by Ed Buck and his dangerous, predatory and racist behavior.”

Buck faces up to five years and eight months in prison. Prosecutors are asking for bail to be set at $4 million.

“Defendant Buck is clearly a predator with no regard for human life. His behavior is malicious and beyond reckless,” prosecutors said.

Jasmyne Cannick, a Los Angeles writer and activist, worked to gather information about Buck and demand authorities protect possible future victims.



In March, she told The Cut in an email: “For two years, I have worked to bring forth witness after witness who told authorities about Ed Buck and how he uses the internet to stalk and prey on young, Black gay men who are usually homeless, HIV-positive and often work as male escorts.”



Buck’s attorney had no immediate comment for the press but has previously denied Buck’s wrongdoing.

