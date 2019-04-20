Police in Northern Ireland on Saturday said they have arrested two suspects, ages 18 and 19, in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee during rioting in Derry Thursday night.
The suspects were arrested under the U.K.’s Terrorism Act
and were taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast, police said via
Twitter.
McKee, 29, was covering
the riots when she was shot while standing next to police vehicles. Cellphone
footage shows one of the alleged killers “leaning out from behind cover and
appearing to shoot,” The Guardian reported.
According to media reports, U.K. government troops and
armored vehicles had conducted a police operation in Derry’s Creegan
neighborhood on Thursday to search for weapons and explosives they believed had
been stockpiled by dissidents from the New IRA and other groups in anticipation
of an attack on the anniversary of the Easter
Rising in 1916.
Protesters set cars on fire and tossed fuel bombs when a
gunman began firing at police vehicles, where McKee was standing along with
other civilians.
One of the dissident groups, political party Saoradh, wrote
on its website Friday that the shooting was accidental.
“A republican volunteer attempted to defend people from the
PSNI/RUC,” the statement said, according to The
Guardian. PSNI/RUC refers to Northern Ireland’s current and former police
forces. “Tragically a young journalist, Lyra McKee, was killed
accidentally.”
In response, leaders of Northern Ireland’s six main
political parties said they were “united in rejecting those responsible for
this heinous crime,” according to the newspaper. The statement came 21 years
after the Good Friday agreement in 1998 brought peace between the British and
Irish governments and political parties in Northern Ireland.
“The murder of this young woman is a human tragedy for her
family, but it is also an attack on all the people of this community, an attack
on our peace process and an attack on the Good Friday agreement,” Sinn Féin’s
deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, said, according to The Guardian.
Community leader Stephen Mallett told the newspaper that the young people “rallying to
their cause” were now “dead in the water.”
“They’ll get no quarter from anybody,” he added.
Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said Friday,
“The full and total responsibility for Lyra McKee’s death lies with the
organization that sent someone out with a gun,” the Associated Press reported.
Born in Belfast, McKee was named young
journalist of the year by Sky News in 2006, and she was one of Forbes’ “30 Under 30” in European media in
2016, The Washington Post reported. She
was working on a book about unsolved disappearances of children and young adults
during the decades-long conflict known as the “Troubles,” in which some 3,700
were killed.
McKee is also known for a moving 2014 blog post titled, “Letter
to my 14 year old self,” in which she
shared her struggles as a gay teen in Northern Ireland, our sister site
Jezebel reported.
Vigils to honor McKee’s life and work were held across Northern Ireland on Saturday.