People in politics and those who follow politics closely know, by now, that polls are bad, mostly because they’re subject to a host of potential fallacies and poor data selection and because people can cherry-pick from them and use them to push the useless framing of politics as horse race.

Fortunately for you, though, we have found The Good Poll, which is definitely not subject to any of those things that I just said because I like how it looks. Are you ready? Here it is:

Zoom in, and the poll gets even better:

Damn. Now THAT’S a good poll. The two best candidates are at the top and the ones who I personally think are not the best are down at the bottom (below the good ones). What a poll. More polls like this please, poll people. Thanks.