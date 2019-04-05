Meghan McCain displayed her usual inability to notice irony on Friday’s The View when she criticized disgraced actress Lori Loughlin’s behavior in the college admissions scandal as the embodiment of “white privilege.”

“Part of the problem is, too, is she has become the face of everything, culturally, we hate about white privilege,” McCain said on the show. “Like, ‘I can buy my kids’ way into college, I can spend $500,000.’”

Pot, meet Meghan McKettle!

McCain, a white person from a very powerful family who has a huge national platform, could have taken this opportunity to talk about what white privilege is or, even better, explain how she and her family have benefitted from white privilege and have continued to perpetuate it.

Advertisement

Instead, she went on diss Loughlin for arriving to her Wednesday court appearance in a party bus.

“As someone who loves a party bus—which I do and rent them when I can—she arrived to court in a party bus with her lawyers, and I thought that was weird to begin with. And then she’s getting out and waving and smiling. It’s like, you did a heinous crime,” McCain said. “We don’t know the ramifications, and you’re acting like it’s a red carpet. It’s amazing and it’s tonally I think so far off from the seriousness of this case, and I think her— it offended so many people.”

Hell, if I didn’t know any better, I’d think McCain thinks that white privilege meant rich people shamelessly basking in the glow of their crimes, enabled by the fact that they are... rich? Is that it? Really, does McCain know what white privilege is? Not that being unfamiliar with a topic has stopped her from ranting about it before.