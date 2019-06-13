Screenshot: ABC News (Twitter)

President Donald Trump unveiled a series of new designs for a proposed patriotic upgrade to Air Force One’s exterior during a new interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

He argued he wasn’t planning to waste federal dollars on the wholly cosmetic, and completely unnecessary, project just for himself. No, Trump, insisted, this was “for other presidents. Not for me.”



Waving a sheet of nearly identical mock-ups, the president boasted his new design was a “much bigger plane” with a “bigger wingspan” after confirming to Stephanopoulos that the plane would still be a 747.



Trump, whose previous airplane musings included complaining that they are “too complex to fly” and saying Boeing should simply “rebrand” it’s flawed 737 MAX line, also denied that his presidential plane would have a “pod” a la the film Air Force One, although he admitted “there are a couple of secrets I don’t think we’re supposed to be talking about.”

Trump’s exterior design showcase was broadcast one day after the House Armed Services Committee approved Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney’s proposal to require congressional approval before the president could spend any additional money on “work relating to aircraft paint scheme, interiors and livery.”



Still, if Trump doesn’t get his AF1 upgrade approved by Congress, he can rest easy knowing that he’s still got a gold-plated jumbo jet of his very own—one which looks conspicuously like the designs he unveiled this week.

