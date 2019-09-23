Screenshot: Fox News

Remember White House press briefings? They’ve been few and far between in this administration, a trend that’s only intensified with Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ departure. And this morning on Fox News, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham made it clear they’re not coming back anytime soon, in part because she was sick of clout shark-ass reporters looking to get “famous.”



“Not right now,” Grisham said on Fox & Friends, when asked if regular briefings would return. She continued: “To be honest, the briefings had become a lot of theater. And I think that a lot of reporters were doing it to get famous. I mean, yeah, they’re writing books now. They’re all getting famous off of this presidency. And so, I think it’s great what we’re doing now.”

Political insiders writing books about politics, apparently a practice invented after 2016.

Given the forum for serious discourse, the Fox News co-hosts also encouraged the press secretary to talk about how Donald Trump reacted to seeing administration figures like Sean Spicer—who, despite all odds, is doing just fine—being mocked by Saturday Night Live.

“It had become, again, theater and they weren’t being good to his people and he doesn’t like that,” Grisham said. “He is very loyal to his people and he put a stop to it.”

How nice!

The press secretary also went on to say that Trump is “his own best spokesperson,” which, uh, seems objectively untrue.