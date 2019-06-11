Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

The stretch of privately-funded border wall built by a bunch of MAGA idiots in New Mexico has been ordered by officials to keep its gate open indefinitely, according to BuzzFeed News. The money to build the wall was collected from supporters on a GoFundMe page, and most of the construction was done on private land. But not all of it.



The new wall is only a half-mile long, and stands on the U.S.-Mexico border near Sunland Park, NM. Supporters of the We Build The Wall GoFundMe raised an astonishing $23 million for its construction. So far, only $8 million has been spent.

Because the organizers failed to obtain authorization to build the barrier partially on federal land, it seems the wall will be pretty much useless for now. Officials ordered Tuesday that a large gate in the wall remain open indefinitely.

“[Asking for authorization] is normally done well in advance of a construction project,” Lori Kuczmanski, a spokesperson for the International Boundary and Water Commission, told BuzzFeed. “They think they can build now and ask questions later, and that’s not how it works.”

“We’re going to lock it in an open position until we come into a mutual decision on how this gate is going to operate,” Kuczmanski added.

Oops!



It seems the wall cut off U.S. officials’ access to a dam and levee. The wall also made it impossible to access Monument One, an obelisk that is part of a series of statues marking the U.S.-Mexico border between El Paso, TX and Tijuana.

We Build The Wall founder Brian Kolfage, one of the many grifters involved in the project, sent out a barrage of angry tweets about the decision, which he blamed on Mexico. He also criticized the IBWC for what he called overreach.



But IBWC officials say the builders simply failed to get the proper authorization for the project.

“Their permit is still in the works,” Kuczmanski told BuzzFeed. “We’re asking for documentation.”

This isn’t the only difficulty that the builders have run into during their construction. In May, Sunland Park sent a cease-and-desist order to the organizers because of the problems with authorization, according to BuzzFeed.

Kolfage says the wall is complying with local regulations. This implies that all these authorities are apparently just lying.

“We’re treating them the same we treat anybody else,” Kuczmanski told BuzzFeed.

Even without the open gate, the wall doesn’t work. BuzzFeed previously reported that migrants were still crossing the border in droves nearby the new wall.

We Build The Wall is currently under investigation in Florida for its designation as a nonprofit.

“In response to consumer complaints, including those referred by the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has opened an investigation into this charity,” a Florida Department of Agriculture spokesperson told WLRN about the investigation.

Read the rest of the story over at BuzzFeed News.