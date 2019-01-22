Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP

According to Politico, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, and Ro Khanna have all been added to the powerful House Oversight Committee. This is extremely exciting for anyone who wants to see a bunch of badass young progressives interrogate members of the Trump administration over the next two years.



All of these new committee members are freshman representatives, save Khanna, who has been in the House since 2017.

It’s particularly amusing that Tlaib will serve on the committee, which will have the power to investigate the president and his associates. Tlaib stirred up controversy recently when she awesomely proclaimed that she was ready to “impeach the motherfucker,” referring to the president. Now, it seems she may be able to do just that.

Rep. Elijah Cummings is the chairman of the committee and approved the new list of names. The decisions about committee assignments are made by the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

“If I based the choices going on the committee based on what people said or their reputations or whatever, I probably wouldn’t have a committee,” Cummings told Politico. “I am excited—there were a lot of people that wanted to come on our committee.”