This week, accused child rapist Jeffrey Epstein will find out whether he will be allowed to spend his pre-trial days in his plush Manhattan home or if he’ll remain in jail until his day in court.

Speaking at a bail hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday, prosecutors also revealed what investigators found in a locked safe at Epstein’s luxury New York home: diamonds, “piles of cash,” and—perhaps most damning for Epstein’s argument that he should be allowed to remain free while he awaits trail—an expired passport with what appeared to be his photo but with a fake name that registers his residence as Saudi Arabia, according to the New York Times.

These are just the latest bizarre finds in Epstein’s palatial Manhattan estate, which also reportedly featured a collection of fake eyes, a chess set with pieces designed to look like his staffers in their underwear, and a commissioned mural painting of Epstein in prison. Attorneys for Epstein have argued their client should be allowed to remain at the property and does not present a flight risk, despite the fact that prosecutors say he has three active U.S. passports, a jet, and his own private island dubbed “pedophile island” by locals.



In a court filing last week, Epstein’s lawyers claimed that:

A spotless 14-year record of walking the straight and narrow, complemented by an exemplary 10-year history of diligent sex offender registration and reporting, is compelling proof [Epstein] was able, once the prior investigation commenced, to conform his conduct to the law’s dictates.

“He didn’t re-engage in this activity,” Epstein’s attorney Martin Weinberg said in court on Monday, per the Times. “It’s not like he’s an out-of-control rapist.”

Epstein is accused of having “sexually exploited and abused dozens of minor girls” according to federal prosecutors. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

