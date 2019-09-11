Photo: Evan Vucci (AP)

Speaking on Wednesday at a hastily-called press conference to announce new FDA restrictions on flavored e-cigs, President Donald Trump graciously acknowledged his wife Melania for her efforts to call attention to this pressing issue. Also, according to Trump, Melania has a son! And did you know that Melania’s son is also Donald Trump’s son?



Amazing!

“We can’t have our youth be so affected,” Trump declared. “And I’m hearing it—that’s how the first lady got involved.”

“She’s got a son...together, that is a beautiful young man,” Trump continued. “And she feels very, very strongly about it.”

What a great and normal thing for a proud papa to say!



Barron Trump, 13, doesn’t spend much time in the public eye, but we do know that he is extremely tall. But now, thanks to the president, we can finally confirm that, yes, he is Melania’s son, together.