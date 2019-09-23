As of Sunday, Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Caribbean. And Puerto Rico, still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Maria two years ago, is in the predicted path, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which means the conditions for a tropical storm are possible within the area with 48 hours or so.

Advertisement

Per the 11 p.m. advisory:



“A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight through Monday night. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”

And, per USA Today, a reminder of what’s at stake for the islands that could be affected: