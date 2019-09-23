As of Sunday, Tropical Storm Karen has formed in the Caribbean. And Puerto Rico, still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Maria two years ago, is in the predicted path, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, which means the conditions for a tropical storm are possible within the area with 48 hours or so.
Per the 11 p.m. advisory:
“A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur on Monday, followed by a turn toward the north on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Karen will move across the eastern Caribbean Sea tonight through Monday night. On Tuesday, Karen is expected to pass near or over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”
And, per USA Today, a reminder of what’s at stake for the islands that could be affected:
Maria, a Category 5 storm, killed more almost 3,000 people on Puerto Rico alone and was blamed for $90 billion in damage. The recovery and aftermath drew controversy, including arrests on fraud charges of some government leaders.
[...]
Thousands of homes remain battered or abandoned since Maria destroyed a wide swath of the island in 2017.
Many residents live in poverty and could not afford to rebuild. Puerto Rico’s halting recovery was among the issues that forced former governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign the post in August.