Corey Stewart, the white nationalist Republican candidate for Senate in Virginia, made a thought-provoking point on Twitter today:

As you can clearly see from the evidence provided, one of these individuals is ANTIFA and one is RULE OF LAW. Which would you rather vote for? Tim Kaine, who Stewart has repeatedly argued supports ANTIFA because his hot son Woody was arrested at an ANTIFA protest? Or Corey Stewart, who, yes, may be a friend to white nationalists, but is apparently also RULE OF LAW?

