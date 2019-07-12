The House Democrats—they’re fighting, for some pretty good reasons! And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked them to not fight (in public), even though she’s been saying dismissive things about four prominent freshman female Congress members of color for months.

But not to fear, Pelosi-defenders. The biggest of them all, President Donald Trump, went on the record today to say Pelosi is NOT racist, after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got in a bit of hot water for noting the Democratic House leader keeps attacking “newly elected women of color.” (Asked directly if she thinks Pelosi is racist, AOC replied, “No, no, absolutely not, absolutely not.”)

After announcing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s resignation, Trump told reporters today: “I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do. She is not a racist, OK, she is not a racist.”

“For them to call her a racist is a disgrace,” he continued.

Advertisement

Thank you, Mr. President. It’s always a great sign when the most powerful racist in the world is defending you on the topic of racism.