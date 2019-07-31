Screenshot: Kris Kobach (YouTube)

Former Kansas Republican Secretary of State Kris Kobach—a racist grifter who can’t even spell his own name right—released a new video on Wednesday, attempting to head off any criticism of his deeply bigoted past ahead of his 2020 Senate campaign.



Radiating an overpowering “dad who isn’t angry, just disappointed” vibe, a casually dressed Kobach calmly insists in the video that the documentation of his well-publicized racism is just a coordinated effort intended to obscure “reality from fantasy and truth from propaganda.” (That’s a quote from Michael Crichton, who randomly appears at the top of the video.) Kobach is swinging around a ridiculously large coffee mug for some reason, too.

Intoning without a hint of irony that “if I were [an extremist] I would tell you,” Kobach laments the fact that even Republicans have raised concerns over his decidedly white nationalist tendencies, before pivoting to an attack on the Squad of progressive congresswomen of color for being the real intolerant bigots.



“The Democrats are obsessed with race, sex, and sexual orientation. They use it as a weapon to stifle debate—especially with Republicans,” Kobach continues, before issuing a chilling threat to release more deranged videos that he promises will “explain how fantasy and propaganda work.”



Kobach, whose 2018 run in Kansas’ gubernatorial election ended in spectacular failure, has spent the past several months embarrassing himself by getting conspicuously passed over for the Trump administration’s top immigration role, and publicly short-circuiting on CNN when asked if he would endorse someone who overtly came out as a self-proclaimed “racist.”



It’s unclear whether Kobach’s video confessional will be enough to sway Kansans who couldn’t be bothered to vote for him the last time around—what’s more, this race he’ll be running against strong headwinds from his own party.



“Just last year Kris Kobach ran and lost to a Democrat. Now, he wants to do the same and simultaneously put President Trump’s presidency and Senate majority at risk,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez told Politico after Kobach announced his Senate bid. “We know Kansans won’t let that happen, and we look forward to watching the Republican candidate they do choose win next fall.”

But hey, maybe rambling on camera like a Target menswear model on mescaline will work for him this time.

