Remember when libertarian lawmaker Sen. Rand Paul was tackled by his neighbor Rene Boucher while doing yard work ? Of course you do—it was one of the most bizarre and amusing stories of the last five years.



Well, the lawsuit that resulted from the attack has now been settled, and folks, Paul won big time. The jury in Bowling Green, KY awarded the already-wealthy senator more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses (which we can assume were covered by his excellent government health insurance), according to ABC.

Paul had testified during the three-day trial that he feared for his life as he struggled to breathe after Rene Boucher slammed into him in their upscale Bowling Green neighborhood in late 2017. The jury awarded $375,000 in punitive damages and $200,000 for pain and suffering, plus $7,834 for medical expenses. Afterward, Paul said in a statement that he hoped the verdict would send a “clear message that violence is not the answer — anytime, anywhere.”

We’re not sure if that’s the message of a dispute over lawn clippings that ended with broken ribs and half a million in damages, but sure, why not.

During the trial, Boucher called the attack “two minutes of my life I wish I could take back.” His lawyer Matt Baker said he was surprised by the verdict and that they will appeal.



“We all expected that Sen. Paul would get a verdict in his favor,” Baker said in a statement. “This far exceeds anything that we were expecting.”

Boucher has already served a 30 day prison sentence after he pled guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, in addition to paying a $10,000 fine and completing 100 hours of community service. Federal prosecutors had asked for a 21 month sentence.